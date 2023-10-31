Second pig heart transplant patient dies at University of Maryland Medical Center after showing signs of organ rejection

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Lawrence Faucette, the 58-year-old man who in September became the second person in history to receive a genetically-modified pig heart transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center, died Monday after starting to show signs of organ rejection.

Faucette, who was dying of heart disease when he received the transplant on Sept. 20, lived for nearly six weeks following the procedure, the University of Maryland School of Medicine said Tuesday in a news release.

“Mr. Faucette’s last wish was for us to make the most of what we have learned from our experience, so others may be guaranteed a chance for a new heart when a human organ is unavailable,” said Dr. Bartley Griffith, who co-led the surgical procedure with Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin at the University of Maryland Medical Center. “He then told the team of doctors and nurses who gathered around him that he loved us. We will miss him tremendously.”

Following Faucette’s surgery at the Baltimore hospital, the Frederick resident spent time with family members, played cards with his wife, Ann, and made significant progress in his recovery, the news release said. A video released by the medical school about two weeks ago showed the patient slowly pedaling a recumbent exercise bike with the help of a physical therapist. As of Oct. 20, Faucette no longer required any external support to help his heart function, and doctors were weaning him from the drugs initially needed to support his heart.

In recent days, however, Faucette’s heart began to show the initial signs of organ rejection — the biggest challenge to transplant patients, including those who receive traditional transplants with human organs, the medical school said in the news release. Rejection happens when a patient’s immune system attacks the transplanted organ or tissue.

David Bennett, the first patient to receive a transplanted pig heart, died about two months after the January 2022 surgery from heart failure. As researchers and doctors did with Bennett, they intend to conduct an extensive analysis of Faucette’s experience with the transplant to determine what could be improved for the next time, Mohiuddin said.

Both Faucette and Bennett received the experimental transplant though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “compassionate use” process, which is used when an experimental medical product is the only option available for a patient faced with a serious or life-threatening medical condition.

“We cannot express enough gratitude to Mr. Faucette and his family for enabling us to continue to make significant advancements towards making xenotransplants a reality,” Mohiuddin said. “Mr. Faucette was a scientist who not only read and interpreted his own biopsies but who understood the important contribution he was making in advancing this field.”