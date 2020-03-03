“This innovative but straightforward idea shows how the government can work for the greater good of Maryland taxpayers,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot, Maryland comptroller, who provided the data to the exchange. “A simple checkmark can help someone take that first step toward affordable health coverage, a step they may not have known how to take before. Enrolling thousands of previously uninsured Marylanders benefits their personal health and reduces the state’s burden of absorbing uninsured medical expenses.”