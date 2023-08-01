Nobel laureate, Hopkins researcher retracts additional articles, bringing total to six in two years

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Johns Hopkins Medicine researcher Dr. Gregg Semenza, a Nobel laureate recognized for his contributions to uncovering how cells adapt to changing oxygen levels, has retracted six articles from prominent scientific journals in the past two years after questions were raised about the integrity of images used in them.

The questions about the images arose on PubPeer, an online platform for scrutinizing research post-publication. An additional 10 of Semenza’s papers have been corrected, according to PubPeer, and one has been marked with an “expression of concern,” alerting readers to a potential problem.

In total, 55 papers where Semenza is listed as an author have been scrutinized on PubPeer. A seventh paper Semenza co-authored was retracted in March 2011, though one of his co-authors took full responsibility for misrepresenting data in the article.

An author retracting one of their studies could be a sign they’re a responsible scientist who discovered a “fatal flaw” in their research and are doing the right thing, said Elisabeth Bik, a Dutch microbiologist who in 2019 made hunting down manipulated data and doctored images her full-time job.

But to have seven retractions, multiple corrections and an expression of concern is “definitely not common” and a “big red flag,” she said.

“That, at best, points towards very sloppy work,” said Bik, whose work has resulted in 938 retractions, 121 expressions of concern and 957 corrections, according to her website. She’s among the PubPeer users who have pointed out potential problems in Semenza’s papers.

Thomas Perlmann, far right, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee announces the 2019 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference in Stockholm on Oct. 7, 2019. The prize was awarded to, from left on the screen, Dr. Gregg Semenza of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Peter Ratcliffe and William G. Kaelin for their discoveries of "how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability." (Pontus Lundahl/TT/AP)

Semenza, who shares the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Dr. William G. Kaelin of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Peter Ratcliffe of Oxford University, is best known for his discovery of the hypoxia-inducible factor 1 protein, which controls changes in gene expression in response to changes in oxygen availability. That research, which he published in the 1990s, has not been called into question and, according to reporting by Nature’s news team, has stood the scientific test of being reproduced and built upon by others.

In response to a question about whether Hopkins has initiated an inquiry or investigation into Semenza’s lab, spokeswoman Vanessa Wasta said the institution has strict processes in place for vetting allegations of research impropriety and, if necessary, to determine “an appropriate path forward.”

She said the institution couldn’t disclose details of its review processes “due to federal confidentiality laws and our policies,” though, when asked, she didn’t share the specific laws and policies she was referring to.

“Johns Hopkins maintains the highest standards for accuracy and integrity in research,” she wrote. “We recognize that journals maintain their own processes for review and retraction, and we defer to them for comment on their processes.”

Dr. Gregg Semenza is a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. (Courtesy Jay Van Rensselaer / Handout photo)

Semenza, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. He also serves as the director of the vascular program at Hopkins’ Institute for Cell Engineering.

In the past year, research integrity problems at another prominent U.S. university have gotten national attention. Earlier this month, Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced that he’d resign at the end of August after the school’s student paper, The Stanford Daily, broke the story that multiple papers he co-authored contained flawed data. A monthslong investigation found that Tessier-Lavigne did not engage in any fraud or falsification of scientific data, but failed to correct mistakes when concerns were raised about certain papers after they were published.

Retraction after retraction

While most PubPeer posts about Semenza’s work are from the past two years, criticism of his research dates back to 2015. That’s when an anonymous user, who goes by Claire Francis, pointed out a potential image duplication in a paper published in Oncogene, one of the world’s leading cancer journals. The paper was retracted in May due to multiple image irregularities.

Data duplication — in which a set of results are used for more than one experiment in a paper — was at least one of the reasons for most of Semenza’s retractions. Other reasons included data splicing, where parts of an image are cut out and relocated.

A Semenza paper published in 2009 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America was retracted in April because of duplicate images and possible data manipulation in one figure. That followed the Sept. 2 retraction of four studies published in the same journal following concerns with several of their images. Three of the studies were edited, either through confirmatory experimentation or replacing the wrong images with the correct ones, and were published on the preprint server, bioRxiv.

In statements attached to five of the retracted studies, the authors said they believe the papers’ conclusions remain valid, but chose to retract the work because of concerns about the images.

An additional 15 of Semenza’s papers are being investigated by the journals that published them, according to reporting from the scientific journal Nature in October 2022. One journal, Science Signaling, plans to issue a correction later this summer on a paper Semenza co-authored after finding the authors made a “genuine mistake” in assembling one panel, a spokeswoman for Science editorial, Meagan Phelan, told The Baltimore Sun.

Another one of Semenza’s papers is still under investigation at Nature Genetics, a press manager for the publisher Springer Nature, Sarah McClenaghan, told The Sun.

While image duplications in a paper could be innocent mistakes, data splicing is less likely to be, Bik said. She likened it to editing a photo of a dinner party to feature the same person twice at different ends of the table.

“That is very unlikely to happen by honest error. That is usually done intentionally,” she said.

“Cheating” used to be much harder, Bik said. To alter images, researchers would have to cut and glue them together by hand. Now, with digital photography, researchers can easily alter images, move them around or make copies of them.

As a result, the number of papers with altered images has boomed in recent years, Bik said. In 2016, she published a paper on the prevalence of image duplication in biomedical research publications, finding that 3.8% of the studies she and her co-authors examined contained “problematic figures.” At least half of those figures had features suggesting they were deliberately manipulated, according to the study, but that number is probably higher in reality, Bik said.

“The image duplications are usually the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “It’s a sign that there might be more manipulation of data that is just not visible. For that, you would need to really look at the lab books, what has been published, what has been actually measured, and that is not visible from looking at the paper.”

Crumbling bricks

Retractions have been rising in recent years, according to Retraction Watch. In 2022, there were more than 4,600 retractions — a big jump from 119 in 2002.

But there should be even more each year, said Ivan Oransky, the co-founder of the site, which has led coverage of Semenza’s retractions.

“I have long said that there probably should be not 5,000 retractions per year, but probably at least 100,000,” he said.

Part of the reason there aren’t more retractions is likely because editors lack sufficient resources to look into every allegation that comes in, the medical news site STAT reported.

Researchers also frequently hire a lawyer when one of their papers is questioned, Oransky said. They need to publish to gain credibility, jobs, grants and promotions. When someone challenges one paper, Oransky said, it’s like they’re challenging the researcher’s entire body of work.

Additionally, universities rarely bring in outside investigators to look into potential research impropriety, Bik said. Most of the time, an investigative committee within the university handles the inquiry, meaning it might not have much of an incentive to find wrongdoing.

“They’re not going to kill the chicken that lays the golden eggs,” she said. “So the institutions usually drag their feet and nothing happens for years and years.”

The field needs to do better at holding scientists accountable, Bik said. Science works by researchers building on one another’s work. Before being retracted, Semenza’s papers had together been cited more than 1,400 times.

“I usually draw the parallel with a brick wall. Every paper is a brick and you just layer, layer, layer,” Bik said. “So if you remove one of those bricks, part of the wall could be tumbling down.

“Research costs billions per year. I don’t even know how to express the time and money wasted on these papers that are not reproducible,” she continued. “It’s giving science a very bad name.”