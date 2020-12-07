GBMC Health Care experiences information technology systems outage

Greater Baltimore Medical Center says it learned Sunday morning that GBMC HealthCare’s information technology systems experienced a “network disruption.”
The hospital said many of its systems are down but that it is able to continue patient care.
“Although many of our systems are down, GBMC has robust downtime processes in place to maintain safe and effective patient care,” the hospital wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
GBMC did not provide details about the extent of the outage or what might have caused it.