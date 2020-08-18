xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center opens new surgical pavilion

Meredith Cohn
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 18, 2020 11:20 AM
MedStar Health has completed work on a new $80 million surgical pavilion at its Franklin Square Medical Center in eastern Baltimore County.
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center has completed work on its $80 million surgical pavilion, capping a decade-long project to modernize the hospital in eastern Baltimore County.

The 82,000-square-foot pavilion is attached to the existing patient tower by a concourse and contains 14 state-of-the-art surgical suites that will be open to patients Aug. 24.

Officials said they aimed for the latest surgical and safety technologies as well as patient and family comfort with the design — there is robotic equipment in the suites and a waterfall in the waiting room.

The pavilion includes, 20 post-anesthesia care units, a future transplant and perfusion room, preoperative administration space, private consultation rooms, nurses stations and a pre-admission testing area that could come in handy during the coronavirus pandemic.
A hybrid surgical room at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center's new $80 million surgical pavilion.
A hybrid surgical room at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center's new $80 million surgical pavilion. (Courtesy of MedStar Health)

The pavilion broke ground in 2018 and is the last phase of a $300 million investment that also included the new patient tower and emergency department.

MedStar has 10 hospitals in Maryland and Washington, D.C., and like other systems has had to consider spending during the pandemic, including on capital projects. Hospitals around the state have lost revenue because they had to curtail elective procedures in favor of pandemic preparedness. Those procedures have now largely resumed.

