Dr. Anthony Fauci to speak at University of Maryland, Baltimore commencement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, plans to address future doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others in this year’s graduating class at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Fauci, a familiar face on television during the coronavirus pandemic, will speak to a class that spent a good deal of time learning during the pandemic and also contributing to patient care and vaccine research and development for COVID-19.

The graduates are expected to go onto careers in research, medicine and public health, areas familiar to Fauci, also the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The commencement ceremony Thursday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County campus and will include graduates of several University of Maryland, Baltimore schools, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, social work and law.

Other high profile speakers from the health care and medical fields also have been announced as speakers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general, will speak to the Maryland graduates Thursday, and Margaret Hamburg, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will speak Saturday to the Hopkins graduates.