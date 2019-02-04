Baltimore-area eye bank KeraLink to be acquired by Seattle-based firm

KeraLink, a Catonsville-based nonprofit that supplies corneal transplant tissues and educational and research services, will be acquired by a Seattle company that also provides eye bank-related services, the companies announced Monday.

KeraLink will continue to operate independently as a nonprofit organization when the deal closes with CorneaGen on March 1. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The firms say joining together will provide efficiencies and boost their missions of making vision-restoring treatments more accessible in the United States and around the world. KeraLink’s goal is to enhance options to more than 10 million people who may be denied sight because transplant tissue isn’t available or is not affordable or surgeon’s skills are insufficient.

“CorneaGen and KeraLink are an ideal match because of our shared mission to eliminate corneal blindness around the world,” KeraLink President and CEO Douglas J. Furlong said in a statement.

CorneaGen plans to absorb all eight of KeraLink’s locations, including those in Florida, New England, New Mexico, northern California and Texas, as well as in Bangladesh and the Czech Republic. It will extend affiliate agreements and employ KeraLink employees at their current offices around the country and world.

KeraLink was founded in 1962 as the Medical Eye Bank of Maryland with a grant from The American Legion.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn