The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expanded a recall of hard-boiled eggs after several people contracted Listeria in five states, leading to one death.
The CDC wrote in a news release that all hard-boiled and peeled eggs produced at Almark Foods’ Gainesville, Georgia, facility were recalled on Dec. 20 “due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”
Listeria is an infection that affects about 1,600 per year, according to the CDC, and can cause headaches, fever and muscle aches. The infection can also negatively affect a woman’s pregnancy and is more likely to affect them and the elderly, the CDC writes.
As for the latest outbreak, the CDC writes that seven people have been infected with the Listeria strain and a person died in Texas due to the infection.
The recall is now expanded to popular brands sold at big box stores and supermarkets, including Almark Foods, Egggs Select, Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Rainbow Farms and Sutherland’s Food Service.
Retailers are being asked not to use any of the eggs produced at the Georgia facility and advising anyone with the affected products to throw them away regardless of the use-by date.
In addition, people at higher risk of Listeria infections are advised to confirm with stores and restaurants they do not use hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods before eating any meals including eggs.