At Hopkins Greenberg Center, doctors offer more than medical advice to people with dwarfism

By and large, Donné Settles Allen of Silver Spring has a tall family. She’s 5 feet 9 inches, and both her husband and oldest son are over 6 feet.

Then, there’s her 13-year-old son, Asante Allen — an outgoing, tenacious goofball who stands 3 feet 9 inches. (He’s quick to point out that with socks and shoes, he’s closer to 3 feet 11 inches).

Asante is the only one in his family who has achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism and the same one that actor Peter Dinklage has. His mother calls him the family’s “spontaneous genetic miracle.”

And if there’s been a point of consistency through the journey of his diagnosis and treatment, Settles Allen said, it’s been the Greenberg Center for Skeletal Dysplasia at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where Asante has been a patient since he was 9 months old.

“It’s a fine institution,” said Asante, making his mom laugh. “The best of the best.”

In many ways, the center is similar to any other genetics clinic.

Parents come seeking a diagnosis for their child, who likely spent the first few weeks of life ping-ponging between specialists. Experts and doctors offer recommendations and teach families about the latest research on skeletal dysplasia — an umbrella of more than 400 different genetic conditions, many of which prevent bones from growing to an average length.

But the center offers more than just medical advice and genetic counseling to patients like Asante. Specialists make sure toddlers have car seats that fit. They ask children about bullying at school and, if needed, help them find a therapist.

Sometimes, when new parents come to the center, still reeling from their child’s diagnosis, staff members become the first people to congratulate them on the birth of their baby.

”Telling them their baby is beautiful,” said Colleen Gioffreda, a program administrator at the Greenberg Center who, like Asante, has achondroplasia. “And they are.”

Colleen Gioffreda is a program administrator at the Greenberg Center for Skeletal Dysplasia, which is at the Johns Hopkins Hospital complex in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

With an origin dating back more than 60 years, the Greenberg Center is the longest-running clinic for skeletal dysplasia in the country. The late Dr. Victor McKusick, an internal medicine physician at Hopkins, founded the hospital’s Division of Medical Genetics after he began seeing patients with skeletal dysplasia and other genetic conditions in the late 1950s.

The Greenberg Center was officially established in 1990 with the support of philanthropists Kathryn and Alan Greenberg. As the story goes, Alan Greenberg sent his first check to the clinic in the 1980s after seeing a photo of McKusick and a young girl with dwarfism in Life magazine, said Dr. Julie Hoover-Fong, the center’s director.

On the back of an envelope, Greenberg wrote: “Great job. And make that girl smile,” Hoover-Fong said.

In the more than two decades since Hoover-Fong joined the clinic, the number of patients served by Greenberg Center doctors has grown from 22 to about 400 each year — plus hundreds more through research, as well as outreach and educational events and free consultations. The clinic’s team has grown to include genetic counselors, as well as experts in prenatal genetics; maternal and fetal medicine; ophthalmology; orthopedics; pulmonology; ear, nose and throat medicine, and nutrition.

Amy Patterson, a genetic counselor with Hopkins’ Department of Genetic Medicine, described the “welcome wagon” of support that staff members offer to families during their first visit. She greets families — along with Hoover-Fong, Gioffreda and Kira Lurman, a clinical and registered nurse — to introduce them to the team who will be seeing their child at least once a year for the rest of their life.

“Just surrounding the family with that kind of care, compassion, support, really, I think, makes a big difference,” Patterson said.

Knowledge about genetic skeletal disorders has come a long way since the center’s founding. In 1970, when the first list of the disorders was published, researchers only understood the genetics, or cause, for Turner syndrome. That’s a condition that affects about 1 in every 2,000 baby girls and is characterized by a shorter-than-average stature and underdeveloped ovaries. Today, researchers know the genetic cause of 99% of the more than 700 kinds of genetic skeletal disorders, Hoover-Fong said.

However, multidisciplinary clinics for the disorders, like the Greenberg Center, remain rare. The next closest clinic to Baltimore is one at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., which cares for infants, children and young adults.

The last time employees checked, about 60% of people who came to the Baltimore center were from Maryland. The rest were from elsewhere in the country and the world.

“We need more centers,” Hoover-Fong said. “There are people all over the country, and insurance or money dictates whether or not they can come to a specialized center. And they need help.”

Asante Allen, 13 of Silver Spring, looks ahead as Dr. Julie Hoover-Fong examines him at the Greenberg Center for Skeletal Dysplasia. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A goal of the Greenberg Center over the next few years is to expand educational and training efforts to help increase the pool of experts who specialize in caring for people with dwarfism, Hoover-Fong said.

People with dwarfism — a community also called “little people” — can live long and healthy lives, and working with specialists can help them spot common health problems before they become serious.

Some little people might have a cleft palate that needs to be closed or extra fluid in their eardrums, which can cause hearing difficulties. Others need neurosurgeons to address compressions in their spinal cords or need to have their tonsils or adenoids removed to improve their breathing while they are asleep.

Every year, doctors from the Greenberg Center offer free medical advice and consultations at the national conference for the Little People of America — a national nonprofit started in 1957 that advocates for people with dwarfism and provides information and support to them and their families.

Doctors who volunteered at this summer’s conference in Austin, Texas, saw about 200 patients in a week, Hoover-Fong said.

Research conducted at the Greenberg Center has been published in medical journals and presented at national and international medical conferences, as well as patient support group meetings, according to the center’s website. Some patients at the center are participating in trials for a medication called vosoritide, which is being studied to see if it can safely and effectively increase the height of children with achondroplasia.

The drug is controversial in the little person community because although it could help with potential quality-of-life problems down the road, such as back pain and breathing difficulties, many view dwarfism as a condition that doesn’t need a cure.

“I take it as a personal thing that we should know what the heck’s going on with these trials because people are doing them,” Hoover-Fong said. “We want it to be safe for our patients. We want to know what’s going on.”

Paul Wajbel of Monkton sits while his daughter, Emily Wajbel, 11, listens to Dr. Julie Hoover-Fong at the Greenberg Center for Skeletal Dysplasia. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

One of the most important roles that Greenberg Center specialists play in the lives of patients and their families is helping them handle the social and emotional effects of growing up with dwarfism, Hoover-Fong said. It was Hoover-Fong and her colleagues who introduced Asante to the Little People of America, said Asante’s mom, Settles Allen. He attended the organization’s camp in New Hampshire for the first time when he was 11 and says he wants to return every year.

At the weeklong camp, Asante plays basketball and cards and rides on the shoulders of an average-stature counselor. Most importantly, his mom said, he meets other children with dwarfism. Asante is usually a fountain of exuberance and confidence, and has a long list of friends back home. But when it’s time to leave camp, he cries.

“For me, helping your child to see themselves in a world that’s not built for them is very, very important,” Settles Allen said. The Greenberg Center, she added, has “helped so much with that.”

Gioffreda, the Greenberg Center program administrator, has firsthand experience with the Little People of America community. She met her husband, who also has achondroplasia, at one of the organization’s national conferences. Together, they raised four children who grew up going to events hosted by the organization.

As a parent of four little people, Gioffreda often tells parents at the center that, in her experience, it’s harder to be a mom of someone with dwarfism than someone with the condition. When she walks around with her family, she sees the stares and hears the derogatory comments that her children often don’t notice.

She tries to remind parents that even if they’re having a hard day, that doesn’t mean their child is.

“A lot of the time, they’re just playing and running and doing all of the things they’re supposed to be doing,” Gioffreda said.