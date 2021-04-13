Maryland sees record fatal overdoses in 2020, ‘exacerbated’ by COVID pandemic, report shows

More than 2,700 people in Maryland died from drug and alcohol overdoses last year, the most ever recorded in a single year as a newly released state report shows that fatalities jumped during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic.
A report released Tuesday by the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center states that 2,773 people died in Maryland due to alcohol and drug overdoses, more than 300 fatalities above the previous record set in 2018, when 2,406 people died from overdoses.
In addition, the report states that 2,499 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year, eclipsing the mark set in 2018 for all overdose-related deaths.
The bulk of overdoses were attributed to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid experts say is much more potent than heroin. According to the state, 2,326 people died in 2020 from fentanyl-related overdoses, about 83.88% of all reported overdoses from last year.
The report also shows that the state saw a significant jump in overdose deaths as the pandemic hit Maryland in March 2020 forcing officials to implement restrictions on social gatherings and businesses.
From April through December, the state reported a 20.81% increase in overdose deaths compared to the same time period in 2019.
The state had previously reported increases in overdose deaths through the first three quarters of 2020, which the latest report states continued through the fourth quarter as well. According to health officials, 698 people died from drug and alcohol overdoses from October through December, an increase of about 21.82% compared to the same period in 2019.
In a statement, the command center’s executive director Steve Schuh wrote that the coronavirus pandemic “has exacerbated the rate of fatal overdoses around the country.”
“While the full extent to which COVID-19 has contributed to the increase in substance misuse and related deaths of despair may not be known until further research can be done, we know that vulnerable populations, such as people with substance use disorder, are bearing the brunt of the associated societal disruptions,” Schuh wrote.
Last year, Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order that removed barriers for private health providers to deliver more health care services over the phone or via videoconference in an attempt to tackle some of the issues unique to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Maryland was one of 41 states the American Medical Association said needed to do more to address a rise in opioid-related overdoses, calling on state leadership to remove quantity restrictions on opioid prescriptions and implement harm reduction tactics, such as offering clean needle exchange programs.
