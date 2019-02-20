Maryland revokes license of allergy doctor in Columbia and Westminster for misconduct involving teen patients

Dr. Surender K. Vaswani, who treated patients for allergies and asthma in Columbia and Westminster, had his license revoked for what the Maryland Board of Physicians concluded was immoral and unprofessional conduct and sexual misconduct.

The board began investigating Vaswani in 2017 and made a final determination in January after reviewing the allegations of three teenage girls in his care, according to the board’s order.

The doctor denied wrongdoing throughout the investigation and has appealed the case to the Circuit Court for Howard County, court records show.

Vaswani did not return messages left at his office and home, and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Vaswani operated the Allergy and Asthma Clinical Center, and has had a license in Maryland since 1993, board records show.

The order from the board, charged with investigating alleged wrongdoing by doctors in the state, includes details from three patient cases, who reported that the doctor had touched them inappropriately during exams, which occurred between 2009 and 2016.

In one case a parent was in the room but could not see what occurred, according to the order. In each case, the teens, all girls aged 15 and 16, immediately told family members what happened. Two of the incidents also were reported to authorities.

An administrative law judge who conducted evidentiary hearings in the case in April recommended that Vaswani’s license be revoked for three years and that he complete counseling and therapy “to address the behavior at issue in this case” before being allowed to get his license back.

No criminal charges have been brought.

