Medicare patients would pay up to 92% less for insulin outside U.S., report from Maryland Rep. Cummings finds

Millions of people suffering from diabetes in the United States have faced steep increases in the cost of their insulin, forcing some to scale back and risk severe complications, according to Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings who planned to release a report Wednesday showing how much less they would pay in other countries.

The report from the Democrat and chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is the latest effort to highlight rising drug prices, which has become a bipartisan cause in Washington in recent years.

The report, slated for release at the Catonsville Senior Center in suburban Baltimore, found that the prices of diabetes drugs are far higher than in other countries specifically because Medicare, the government health program for seniors and disabled, is not allowed to negotiate directly with drug makers.

In Cumming’s Baltimore-area district, the report found more than 42,000 Medicare recipients would pay 92 percent less in Australia, 88 percent less in the United Kingdom and 87 percent less in Canada.

Cummings and other Democrats see price negotiation as a means of lowering costs, but it’s not clear that they will find agreement with Republicans who favor other strategies such as increased competition as a path to affordability. Chairmen of both parties have held hearings, however, on the cost of diabetes drugs and other pharmaceuticals during which patients spoke about rationing of their sometimes life-saving drugs to save money.

The newest report shows the scope of the issue for Americans: There are 30 million people with diabetes, including more than one in four seniors.

Those patients use a variety of drugs to regulate their blood sugar and stave off complications including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and blindness, according to U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Diabetes Association reported that diabetes contributed to 277,000 deaths in 2017.

The synthetic insulin in use for the past 30 years is primarily made by three companies: Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk. Staff found that in the past two decades manufacturers have raised prices on insulin products more than tenfold, often in lockstep.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn