Maryland ranked 5th in nation for fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita

Maryland ranked fifth in the nation for having the fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita in a comprehensive study on variations in pandemic policies and behaviors between states published Thursday in The Lancet.

The state was likely helped during the pandemic by its relatively low poverty rate and high level of educational attainment, said Emma Castro, a researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle and a co-lead author on the paper.

Advertisement

Maryland also had a strong vaccine uptake, ranking 11th in the nation, as measured by the researchers, high levels of mask usage and a high suppression of mobility, Castro said.

Castro and her colleagues launched the study — which analyzed the period between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2022 — to better understand why there were such wide disparities in COVID-19 infection and death rates across the country.

Advertisement

States navigated the pandemic without a lot of guidance from the federal government, said Dr. David Marcozzi, chief clinical officer and senior vice president at the University of Maryland Medical Center. That’s why researchers could analyze such a diverse range of approaches to the outbreak.

Now, he said, it’s up to national leaders to study what worked and what didn’t during the last three years.

“That, to me, is our obligation. This study speaks to how we can do it better the next time. And if we don’t, that’s on us,” said Marcozzi, who also served as COVID-19 Incident Commander for the University of Maryland Medical System. “We need to for our children, for our nation, be better the next time.”

While the United States may be one of the wealthiest countries, it lost more of its citizens to COVID-19 than any other nation in the world and has one of the highest death rates from the virus.

When researchers controlled for differences between states in age of their populations and rates of pre-existing health conditions shown to worsen risk of death from COVID, they were left with a nearly fourfold difference between the state with the highest death rate and the lowest.

In Arizona, the state with the highest adjusted death rate, 581 people per 100,000 residents died of COVID-19. In Hawaii, with the lowest adjusted death rate, 147 for every 100,000 died. Maryland’s adjusted death rate was 285 per 100,000.

“There’s actually hope in that variation,” said Tom Bollyky, director of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Global Health Program and co-lead author on the study.

“If you can mitigate the specific reasons why the states that struggled did so, then you might be able to have more of those poorly performing states perform akin to their more successful counterparts when the next health crisis arises. And that could make a big difference.”

Advertisement

If every state had a similar mortality rate to New Hampshire — the state with the second lowest mortality rate — more than 500,000 additional people would have survived during the studied period, the researchers estimated.

Bollyky and his colleagues studied three buckets of factors that could explain the variation between states.

First, they looked at characteristics that predated the pandemic, such as poverty, access to health care and the state’s public health infrastructure. They also looked at the effect of policies states enacted, like stay-at-home orders and mask mandates, as well as individual behavior, such as residents’ decisions to get vaccinated and to wear a mask.

Researchers found that states that had higher rates of poverty, lower educational attainment and worse access to quality health care tended to have the highest infection and death rates. That was also true of states that had larger percentages of Black and Hispanic residents.

While the political affiliation of the state’s governor was not associated with a lower infection or death rate, worse outcomes from the virus were associated with the proportion of a state’s voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, according to the study.

Conversely, state enforcement of mandates was associated with lower infection rates, as was mask use and lower mobility.

Advertisement

And higher vaccination rates were associated with lower death rates, according to the study.

Researchers didn’t find that states made a trade-off between having a strong economy and enacting stricter pandemic mandates. According to the study, there wasn’t a tie between state gross domestic product and COVID-19 policy responses.

There was a trade-off, however, in terms of employment. States that implemented more pandemic restrictions tended to experience higher unemployment rates, according to the study.

One particularly interesting finding in the study, Castro and Bollyky said, was the role interpersonal trust played in reducing infections and deaths during the pandemic. That was consistent with what other studies have found when investigating the differences in how countries performed during the pandemic.

“In a way, it’s counterintuitive, because you would expect that the trust we have in our government, or trust in science, would be most important,” Bollyky said.

“But it really is the trust we have in one another,” he continued. “How we feel about one another, that ability to mobilize solidarity in a crisis and to feel like others are doing the right thing, seems to have mattered a lot in the ability of getting people to take measures to protect themselves and others.”

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Baltimore’s vaccine ambassador program got a shout-out in the final paper as having been an effective way of extending resources to vulnerable groups and racial minorities in the vaccine rollout.

Nationally, Bollyky said, only about a quarter of states — particularly in their initial plans — had a similar program.

Marcozzi identified the state’s partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System as another strength that boosted its response to the virus.

Last Thursday marked the three-year anniversary of the establishment of the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.

Initially launched as a contingency care center for COVID-19 patients, the task force behind the field hospital later pivoted to provide testing, monoclonal antibody treatment and vaccines for Marylanders, Marcozzi said. It recently closed.

The state also was helped by a citizenry who appreciated the gravity of the situation and successful public health education campaigns, the doctor said.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t one thing,” he said. “It was everything that helped Maryland to be number five in the nation as far as their response to the pandemic.”