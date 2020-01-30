Towson University notified the campus Thursday morning that a professor will not return to classes for the time being “out of an abundance of caution” as a family member is tested for the coronavirus.
The potential case is the only one reported in Maryland. No one else has met the criteria to be tested for the respiratory virus that began in China and has raged there for a month.
There are only five cases confirmed in the United States, out of more than 7,780 total cases, and officials from the state Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have maintained the risk here remains low.
The person in Maryland who was tested has not been identified by name or location, but officials said the person remains in isolation. State officials have not said when they expect results from the test, which is being performed by the CDC, or how many people they have screened and not tested.
The Towson health center was informed on Wednesday that the professor had come in contact with the family member.
“The Maryland Department of Health has evaluated both the professor and family member and determined that both individuals are at low risk for the virus,” the message said.
“However, out of an abundance of caution, the professor will not return to campus pending final test results expected in the next few days from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the message said. “The university has communicated to the students in the professor’s class and offered support. Additionally, we are keeping them as well as the TU campus community updated on this situation.”
There are no more precautions be taken, the university said. The university has no students currently studying in China and all university-related and university-sponsored travel to China has been suspended.
All classes and events on campus are operating normally.
A spokesman for the university said a news conference was planned for this afternoon.
