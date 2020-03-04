“I must emphasize the importance of not returning to campus and refraining from non-essential contact with others during the two-week self-isolation period,” Provost and Senior Vice President Mary Ann Rankin wrote in the email. “Members of the campus community may want to visit friends on campus, but we insist that travelers from Level 3 countries avoid doing so for 14 days. We all need to work together to limit the possible spread of this infection.”