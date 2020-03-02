As countries around the world continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus, Maryland health officials are beginning to put together response plans should the virus become a pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know to prepare for a possible outbreak in the United States.
What is the coronavirus?
In December 2019, Chinese health officials announced that they were investigating a pneumonia outbreak of unknown etiology (cause) in the city of Wuhan, China, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The virus called COVID-19 has since infected more than 88,000 people in 66 countries, causing about 3,000 deaths. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia, state health officials said.
While the exact incubation period for this coronavirus has not yet been determined, it is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms between two days to two weeks after they were exposed, according to state health officials.
About 80 percent of people infected with the virus around the world have had mild respiratory symptoms. Among those who become far sicker about 2% to 4% have died. Most of the fatalities have been older people.
Efforts to create a vaccine are underway, but one is not expected to be available until at least next year. A therapy may be available sooner, federal authorities have said.
How many patients are in the United States?
There are at least 80 cases of the coronavirus in several states across the country, including two people in California who did not travel or knowingly come in contact with someone infected, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That is what’s known as community spread, and it’s concerning to public health officials.
In Maryland, three people are being tested for the coronavirus, state officials confirmed Friday. Two others in the state have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus.
How is Maryland preparing?
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan outlined the state’s preparedness during a Thursday news conference, which followed a cabinet meeting on the virus. He also said he’d be submitting a supplemental budget request this week for $10 million for the effort.
The governor said he intends to brief other state leaders and continues to be in contact with federal health authorities and Vice President Mike Pence, whom President Donald Trump put in charge of the nation’s coronavirus response Wednesday.
Hogan asked Marylanders not to panic but to be prepared for more infections, school closures and event cancellations, and to work from home as conditions change. This echoes advice CDC officials gave to all Americans on Tuesday. Officials said they expected more cases in the United States, though a day later Trump sought to downplay the threat somewhat.
Lawmakers in Washington are seeking more funding than the $2.5 billion sought by Trump to prepare, a move the president said he would not oppose.
Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Maryland Democrat and a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said Thursday that he is calling for $4 billion or more to be used exclusively for coronavirus and fighting infectious disease. That includes development of a vaccine, interest-free loans for small businesses affected by an outbreak, and reimbursement to state and local governments for their spending on an outbreak.
How are schools preparing?
Maryland colleges and universities, which welcome a steady stream of Chinese students each year, are beginning to feel the effects of the coronavirus halting operations in China.
Some Maryland institutions fear that disruptions, such as prolonged air travel interruptions, cancellation of standardized test dates in China and backlogs of visa applications, increase uncertainty for foreign students and the universities they want to attend.
Many study-abroad programs in China have been canceled. The University of Maryland and Towson University have suspended study abroad programs in Italy, which has seen a large share of confirmed cases outside China, and the universities have told students they have to return home, reflecting recent changes in the CDC guidance. The University of Maryland earlier suspended a study-abroad program in South Korea, where thousands of cases have also been confirmed.
The University of Maryland previously had told students in Japan and Italy to be prepared to leave if the coronavirus becomes more prevalent in those countries. It also advised students on other study-abroad programs to limit their travel.
Hogan also warned Marylanders that school closures are a possibility if the virus’ spread worsens.
How are businesses responding?
Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship said 30 million small businesses could potentially be disrupted by the virus.
Maryland Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin and Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio sent a letter to Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, requesting information about how the agency intends to administer aid.
Ruppersberger’s $4 billion plan for tackling the coronavirus would include interest-free loans for small businesses affected by an outbreak.
The Port of Baltimore’s booming container terminal will reduce its operating hours this week because of declines in incoming cargo due to the international coronavirus outbreak, officials said Friday.
Port authorities have implemented procedures to ensure that crew members have not been sick in the past two weeks. Cruise ship companies have instituted screening measures for passengers and won’t allow anyone onto the ships who have visited areas affected by the coronavirus or come into contact with others who have been to those areas in the past two weeks.
And the Under Armour brand is bracing for impact from the virus outbreak in China, where 600 Under Armour stores remain closed. The company expects a sales loss of about $50 million to $60 million in the first three months of this year alone.
What might this mean for my travel plans?
The CDC publishes travel health notices to inform travelers and clinicians about current health problems, like disease outbreaks in specific international destinations. Maryland health officials recommend travelers monitor the CDC health notices before embarking on a trip.
Over the weekend, U.S. officials announced heightened travel warnings for parts of Italy and South Korea, as well as a ban on travel to Iran.
The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Iran, South Korea, Italy and China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions should postpone travel to Japan if possible, the CDC also recommends. The agency is also conducting health screenings for travelers who arrived in the United States from China.
What are health officials saying?
Maryland state health officials say people can protect themselves and others against respiratory viruses by taking the following precautions:
- Wash your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water.
- Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home from work or school.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Practice good health habits.
Marylanders can go to health.maryland.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information, or dial 211 to talk to experts about any questions or concerns.
Baltimore Sun reporters Meredith Cohn, Colin Campbell and Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.