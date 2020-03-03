Maryland health officials are now testing seven people for the new coronavirus this week amid a worldwide concern for its rapid spread.
There continue to be no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, as results for six others have come back negative, state officials said.
The Maryland Department of Health has not released any information about the people, other than that some had traveled to heavily affected areas such as China.
State and national health officials have warned that there are certain to be more cases in the United States, and there could be extensive disruption to businesses and schools if closures and quarantines are needed to control the spread of the virus. It’s not clear if and when such actions will be taken, and health officials continue to say overall risks are low.
Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.