A man has died from what Maryland health officials say is the state’s first fatality this winter season stemming from the cold temperature.
Maryland Department of Health officials confirmed Wednesday that an unidentified man in the age 45-64 range has died from a “cold-related illness," which can include conditions like hypothermia and frostbite.
The department monitors temperatures, weather conditions and incidence of cold-related illnesses and deaths across the state from November through March. During the 2018-19 winter season, the department reported 54 deaths related to cold temperatures, state officials said in a news release.
“As temperatures continue to drop, Marylanders are urged to take every precaution to help prevent cold-related illnesses,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips said in the release. “Take care to limit your exposure to the cold. Wear layers if you go outside and contact your local health department if you need access to a warming center in your area.”
State officials is encouraging Marylanders in need of warming centers should reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about warming center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.