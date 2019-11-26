As homicides and drug-related deaths continue their years-long rampage, Maryland’s long-serving and well-regarded chief medical examiner says he plans to leave his post.
Dr. David Fowler has lead the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the past 17 years, and confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that he will step down by year’s end.
Fowler specifically cited in part the resource challenge related to the opioid epidemic.
Those overdose-related deaths so overworked his staff that in 2017 the office was in danger of losing a national accreditation that had given strong credibility to evidence gathered during autopsies. The rating is prized by prosecutors and valued by families whose bodies were examined in the office.
“There comes a time when I think having somebody who is new and establishes a new culture and re-establishes a relationship with the administration, the health department, et cetera, is a good thing,” Fowler said in an interview.
Fowler is only the fourth person since 1939 to occupy the position. "It's been an incredibly stable office, and I think that's a testament to the administrations and citizens who have put the resources in place."
Fowler said he’s been a “bit of a squeaky wheel,” at times. He said at some point his credibility could get “used up to so extent.”
The office has seen a rapid rise in workload in recent years. Medical examiners are required to investigate deaths from injury, homicide, suicide and those that occur under unusual or suspicious circumstances or when they are not attended by a physicians.
They also alert public health officials of injury trends and infectious diseases that could pose risks.
The office had 17 medical examiners who were each performing hundreds of autopsies annually. State officials gave the office two additional positions after the excessive workload was reported, but the positions have proven tough to fill and keep staffed.
Over the years Fowler also has dealt with space constraints that were alleviated when the office moved to a new facility in the West Baltimore neighborhood of Poppleton.
A panel called the Post Mortem Examiners Commission, oversees the office. Members declined to comment on Fowler or the process of choosing a new chief.
Dr. Brian L. Peterson, a past president of the National Association of Medical Examiners who has worked with Fowler, said he has served “enthusiastically and admirably” during an opioid crisis that “is the health crisis of our time.”
He said, "Maryland’s citizens should be grateful for his energy, leadership and devotion to a field outgunned, sometimes literally, by volumes of work that are predictable only in the sense that there seem to be increases every year.”
Baltimore alone has logged more than 300 murders for the fifth year in a row.
Overdose deaths eclipsed that tally, with 1,182 drug and alcohol-related fatalities in the first half of 2019, or more than 200 a month in the state.