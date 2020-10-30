Breast cancer screening rates for immigrant women in Baltimore are low. These groups are fighting to change that.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women start receiving annual mammograms at least by the age of 45, if not sooner, and can either continue receiving yearly mammograms or switch to getting one once every other year when they turn 55. But according to last year’s National Health Statistics Report, foreign-born women were more likely than U.S.-born women to never have a mammogram in their lifetime. And studies have continued to show that women who speak no or limited English are less likely to be screened than those who speak it fluently.