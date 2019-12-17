After a century of being known as Bon Secours Hospital, the West Baltimore medical center will become Grace Medical Center.
LifeBridge Health bought the hospital and took over its operations Nov. 1. The new name comes with other planned changes including enhanced access to emergency services and primary and specialty care through its health system. Renovations are expected by the end of 2022.
“As we thought about a new name for the hospital, we wanted to honor the hospital’s 100-year history as well as reflect our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people of West Baltimore have health services they need now and in the future," said Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, in a statement.
“After consulting with many people, including staff, community members and the Sisters of Bon Secours, it was the spirit of the employees themselves, along with a desire to recognize and thank the Sisters of Bon Secours, that led us to the name Grace Medical Center,” he continued.
LifeBridge is among the state’s largest health systems, with hospitals that include Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital and other related facilities.
Rebecca Altman, vice president and chief integration officer at LifeBridge, is now leading Grace Medical Center and said the changes will benefit the community. Bon Secours has traditionally served a poor, mostly minority population.
The hospital was founded by the Sisters of Bon Secours, who continue to provide needed services related to housing and the workforce through Bon Secours Community Works, which was spun off into its own entity years ago.