Raccoon in Baltimore tests positive for rabies

Baltimore health officials announced Thursday that a raccoon captured Tuesday tested positive for rabies.
In a news release, the Baltimore City Health Department wrote that a raccoon captured in the area of Schenley Road in the Roland Park neighborhood had rabies and that anyone who came into contact with it should take precautions and contact the Office of Acute Communicable Disease at 410-396-4436 during business hours or 410-396-3100 after hours.
A virus that attacks the nervous system, rabies is passed from animal to humans either through saliva or being bitten by an infected animal.