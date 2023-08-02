Baltimore City jail won’t meet court-mandated deadline for improving mental health, medical care

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore City Booking and Intake Center won’t meet a court-imposed deadline for overhauling the quality of medical and mental health care it provides to people incarcerated in the facility, according to documents filed in federal court earlier this week by attorneys representing the state, which runs the city jail.

Under a 2016 settlement deal between the American Civil Liberties Union and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the state agreed to drastically improve its delivery of health care in the facility and make it more accessible for people with disabilities incarcerated there.

The state has until June 30, 2024 to meet the goals outlined in the settlement under a deadline issued last year by federal District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander, who is overseeing the case in Baltimore’s U.S. District Court.

But according to a timeline Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and Assistant Attorney General Laura Mullally filed Monday, the facility won’t be able to meet many of the goals until December 2025.

Under the initial settlement, the jail was supposed to be in full compliance by 2020, said David Fathi, director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project and one of the lawyers on the case. The state missed another deadline for reaching compliance in 2022, he said.

“Now the state is saying it’s going to take until December 2025, or nine and a half years, to fix a jail that holds fewer than 1,000 people,” Fathi said. “This is not a huge facility.”

Failure to comply with a court order is contempt, which can lead to escalating daily fines, so long as the defendant continues to disobey the court order, Fathi said.

The ACLU plans to file a motion, asking the court to “hold the state to the promises that it made more than seven years ago,” he said.

Another solution the court could consider is appointing a “receiver” to take over the jail’s delivery of health care services, Fathi said. As an agent of the federal court, a person appointed to the receiver role would have more flexibility to bring the jail into compliance, since they wouldn’t have to follow state procurement laws and other rules.

Conditions in the jail came under heightened scrutiny in November, after a deaf man was found unresponsive in his cell. His cellmate has been charged in his death, which was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, said the department has a new secretary appointed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who took office in January. Under the leadership of the new secretary and a new pretrial commissioner, jail staff members are “fully committed” to resolving the challenges related to the Duvall v. Moore case, Vernarelli said.

“Our focus is on ensuring the fair and just administration of justice, and we are diligently working towards addressing the issues presented by the case,” Vernarelli wrote in an email.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dr. Michael Puisis, the medical expert appointed by the court to monitor the state’s progress in meeting the settlement goals, told the court in April it was unlikely the jail would be in full compliance by June 2024.

As of March, the jail had met only one of eight goals required by the settlement, according to a report filed by Puisis. People incarcerated in the jail have daily opportunities to ask for health care, and medical professionals usually respond to their requests on a timely basis, Puisis found during his visit.

The jail was making progress on meeting five other goals spelled out by the settlement, but it remained noncompliant on two of them, according to Puisis’ report.

A big obstacle in the facility’s progress has been its continued use of an outdated and glitchy medical record system, which has been in place since 2016 with only minor modifications. The system, according to Puisis’ report, mistakenly lists many people incarcerated at the city jail as “deceased.” Many other people have two or three electronic records, making it difficult for the jail’s nurses and doctors to sufficiently care for patients.

The record system also makes it hard for staff members to treat patients’ mental health problems, according to a report from Dr. Jeffrey Metzner, the expert appointed by the court to assess the jail’s progress in meeting the settlement goals related to behavioral health care.

People in the jail’s inpatient mental health unit still were being housed in conditions similar to isolation as of March, according to Metzner’s report. An ACLU report about the unit last year described an austere environment, where people were barred from having any reading materials, allowed very limited time out of their cells and required to be dressed in suicide smocks.

On a given day, about a third of the people housed on the unit — which includes patients who are acutely psychotic or suicidal — are waiting to be transferred to a state forensic hospital, according to Metzner’s report.

This wait time is often prolonged due to the shortage of available state hospital beds. During the ACLU’s visit last August, they found that many people housed on the unit had been there for weeks, or even months.

Fathi expressed frustration about the minimal progress made at the city jail since 2021, the last time attorneys submitted a timeline for bringing the facility into compliance with the settlement.

“If you compare the two documents for many provisions, it’s word-for-word identical,” Fathi said. “That’s very disturbing because it suggests they’re just not taking this seriously.”