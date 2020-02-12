A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food has been confiscated by Customs agents at Dulles International Airport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came in on a flight from Beijing on Jan. 27.
Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger en route to Prince George’s County, Maryland.
The passenger said the package was cat food. The plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog.
The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.
“These dead birds are prohibited from importation to the United States as unprocessed birds pose a potentially significant disease threat to our nation’s poultry industries and more alarmingly to our citizens as potential vectors of avian influenza,” Casey Durst, director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection’s Baltimore Field Office, said on the CPB website.