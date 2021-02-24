Mental health in the Black community: Q&A with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. David Satcher

I think there are online activities that can be implemented that will help children interact with each other, with their parents and grandparents. But when you say that, right away you realize that Black families in many cases are less likely to have access to the internet, and therefore less interaction — and grandparents are less likely to be involved with the internet. But I think that’s changing, and we have to stop saying what we can’t do, and what we won’t do. Making those changes are necessary because this pandemic is going to be with us awhile.