Kaiser Permanente plans to invest $13 billion in the Baltimore region to increase access to health care services, including by opening 10 new facilities by 2028, officials with the nonprofit health care system announced Tuesday.
The new buildings will join Kaiser’s five existing local facilities and will serve an estimated 200,000 people throughout the greater Baltimore area. Kaiser officials believe the expansion will create 19,000 new jobs, according to a news release.
"We believe health care investments can support community health, which translates to rewarding jobs, steady income, stable housing and nutritious foods,” said Kim Horn, region president of Kaiser Permanente, in a news release. “By expanding our footprint in the region, we will be able to serve more members and improve the total health of the community through high-quality health care, community partnerships and programs. All that adds up to a healthier Baltimore.”
This article will be updated.