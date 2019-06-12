University of Maryland Medical Center withdraws request to boost patient rates

The University of Maryland Medical Center has dropped plans to seek more revenue from patients, a move critics called ill-timed in light of allegations of improper spending and above-average profits by the 13-hospital University of Maryland Medical System.

The medical center had submitted a request to state regulators in January that would have generated about $75 million from patients who sought services at the downtown Baltimore hospital, or a nearly 5 percent boost in revenue. Wednesday it withdrew the application.

A four-line letter thanked the state’s Health Services Cost Review Commission, which tightly regulates hospital rates in Maryland, for “reviewing and providing feedback related to this application,” but did not say why it was withdrawing. The letter was signed by Alicia Cunningham, the system’s senior vice president of reimbursement and revenue advisory services.

In a statement to The Baltimore Sun, the medical center said one reason for withdrawing was an increase the medical center expects to receive through a regular annual review.

On Wednesday, the commission approved an overall 3.3 percent rate increase for about four dozen hospitals in the state. And the medical center and, for the second year in a row, Johns Hopkins Hospital also were given a special 1 percent increase in rates because they have extra costs associated with complex care, drugs and research .

“A contributing factor in our decision to withdraw the application included the update factor provided to the entire Maryland hospital industry,” the statement said. “It will support the critical needs of our organization and help ensure that we can continue to serve our communities, the state and beyond with safe, high quality health care.”

The University of Maryland Medical System has been under intense scrutiny and review by state officials for lucrative deals with board members. One $500,000 contract went to former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh for copies of her self-published children’s books.

Several board members resigned or took leave and the system CEO Robert Chrencik stepped down. Pugh resigned the board and later as mayor amid multiple investigations into her book deals.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan named 11 new board members.

“As the new UMMS Board of Directors is put into place and becomes fully orientated to the organizational needs of our system and the complex nature of the care UMMC provides, we look forward to a continued dialogue with the HSCRC in the years to come,” said the medical center’s statement Wednesday.

