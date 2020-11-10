Gilchrist breaks ground on new hospice center at Stadium Place in Baltimore

Gilchrist, the largest provider of serious illness and end-of-life care in the state, has broken ground on a new, 30,000-square-foot hospice center at the former Memorial Stadium site, according to a Tuesday news release.
The center, which is situated on 1.5 acres at Stadium Place on East 33rd Street, is planned to include 18 private adult suites and four pediatric suites for inpatient residential hospice and respite care, the release read. The project is set to be completed by 2021.
The new facility will replace Gilchrist’s inpatient hospice center on Eutaw Street downtown, which has provided end-of-life care for city residents for over 30 years. It will continue to be the only residential hospice center in the city and will house the only pediatric inpatient hospice unit in the state, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to begin the construction of this state-of-the-art center for the Baltimore City community,” Gilchrist President Catherine Hamel said in the release. “With this new center, we will ensure that vital end-of-life services will be provided with compassion and dignity to all who need them, including the underserved and underprivileged.”
The nonprofit GEDCO owns Stadium Place, a community spanning 30 acres that provides housing and long-term care to over 500 low-to-mid-income Baltimore seniors, according to the release.
According to the release, Gilchrist has met 70% of its $15.3 million fundraising goal for construction and capital costs for the center. The state has made a $1 million commitment to the project.
Each patient at the center will have access to the full spectrum of hospice care, according to the release, including medical, emotional and spiritual care, all with a focus on quality of life. Bereavement services for the surrounding community, music therapy and final veteran salutes will also be available, the release read.