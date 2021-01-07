GBMC Health Care restoring electronic medical records after ransomware incident

“We were attacked, and all our tightly connected computer systems went down. In addition, we have telephones that work via computers; they went down, as well,” said Dr. John Chessare, GBMC’s president and CEO, in a note and video message to patients Wednesday. “So, if you are our patient, let me extend our sincere apology to you, as you are not able to access your own medical record, you are not able to communicate with us through our patient portal, which is called MyChart.