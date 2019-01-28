CareFirst donates funds to help those affected by partial government shutdown

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the state’s largest insurer, said it would give $1.5 million to aid residents affected by the recent partial federal government shutdown.

The carrier directed $1 million to the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund, an independent nonprofit organization that provides emergency financial assistance to federal and postal workers and their families. The donation matches a $1 million donation made to the same group by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program on behalf of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its 36 affiliates that includes CareFirst.

CareFirst also slated another $500,000 for food banks including the Capital Area Food Bank, the United Way of the National Capital Area’s 2-1-1 program, the Maryland Food Bank and the United Way of Central Maryland’s 2-1-1 program. The carrier planned a separate drive for employees to contribute food or cash, matched by the company up to $500 per employee.

The insurer also is working on a case-by-case basis with policy holders who faced difficulty paying premiums because of the shutdown. Workers returned to their jobs Monday after missing more than a month of paychecks.

