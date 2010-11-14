Pictures: Top 10 ways to catch the flu at work

As flu season approaches, a day at the office can turn into a germ-filled romp through a Petri dish. That makes going to work even less appealing than usual -- except for those of us who really, really don't like work. Most people fear the flu, especially the swine variety, and would rather suffer Dilbert-quality workplace dysfunction than stay home with fever, aches and fatigue. But for hardcore job haters who would sooner endure H1N1 than another week at the office, there are ways to make the germ factory work for you. Andrew Pekosz, associate professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, offers some tips for earning sick days. Not that he recommends trying to get the flu. But if you really want to know ... -- Laura Vozzella For more health stories, tools, resources, expert advice and more, go to Health Key
