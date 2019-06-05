Top-paid state employees in 2011 [Pictures]
While the latest update of the Baltimore Sun public salary database continues a long-running trend of university head coaches out-earning their academic counterparts, those who oversee academic medical programs aren't exactly suffering. Wages provided as they would appear on an IRS W-2 form. Search the Maryland state worker salary database.
