Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press

Ben Carson, retired Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon and GOP presidential candidate (Republican): "I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling today. Obamacare fundamentally increases the power of the government over the people and healthcare providers. While I resent what the court has done, it only causes me to work even harder to make sure the next President will repeal and replace Obamacare with sensible consumer empowering solutions that remove the government from the patient/doctor relationship."