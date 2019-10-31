Advertisement Advertisement Health Weird winter workouts | PHOTOS Oct 31, 2019 | 1:49 PM 7 unconventional ways to get your fitness fix indoors Next Gallery PHOTOS Firefighters and cancer | PHOTOS Advertisement Health Health Clinical trial for brain cancer treatment Rick Miller is the first patient in the United States to take part in a clinical trial to treat glioblastoma by penetrating the blood-brain barrier at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Dr. Wen at Hopkins | PHOTOS Remembering Jhevan Malone Dental pilot program in Maryland Salt therapy Kids boxing class 3D printed heart | PHOTOS Former Rite Aid in Perry Hall being repurposed as adult programming center with a 1950s feel Advertisement