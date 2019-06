Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Researcher Matthew Petroff, standing at the top of the large pedestal for the "Cosmology Large Angular Scale Surveyor," checks the fastenings for the hoist before the pedestal is turned on its side. The radio telescope. which took five years for a team of Hopkins scientists to build, was moved today by Ark Machinery Movers into a shipping crate, bound for Chile. When it is set up in the Chilean desert it will peer into the early universe.