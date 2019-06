Sarah Weiskind, 11, of Pikesville, center, who received a heart transplant on Dec 17, skates with her parents, siblings, aunts and a cousin at the Waterfront Partnership Ice Rink at the Inner Harbor.

Sarah Weiskind, of Pikesville, right, who received her heart transplant on Dec. 17, has fun on the ice with one of her aunts, Rena Urszuy.

Sarah Weiskind, 11, had a life-saving heart transplant recently. Now, she's working on getting her old life back. Sunday, she took to the ice at the Inner Harbor.

By Sean Welsh