Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox

Shannon Barry (Left) a junior, gets her extension put in and Julia DeiTos (Right) watches after getting hers. Students at Maryvale Preparatory School, a Catholic independent girls’ school for grades 6 through 12, support Breast Cancer Awareness month with pink hair extensions. Hairdressers from Towson’s Tranquille Hair and Body Salon attach the pink hair extensions on students. The salon is donating their time and also donating all of the profits from the hair extension sales. They hope to raise over $2000 from the event. About 300 students participated in this activity.