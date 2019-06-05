Match day 2017
Both Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland medical schools conducted Match Day on Friday. This year, 35,969 U.S. and international medical school students and graduates vied for 31,757 positions in more than 5,000 programs around the country. There were more than 1,000 more positions offered this year in specialties including internal and family medicine and pediatrics, as well as psychiatry and emergency medicine.
