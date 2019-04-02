John Ashworth statement on Kelly family leaves of absence

Today, I was notified that the Kelly family, Senator Frank Kelly and his sons, John and David, are taking voluntary leaves of absence from all University of Maryland Medical System Board positions. I am disappointed, but respect and understand their decision. Their desire to put the System, its employees and, most importantly, the patients first and to preserve the validity of the independent review during this critical time is indicative of who they are and how they lead. The Kelly’s long-term commitment to servant leadership, coupled with their dedication to delivering world-class healthcare, has made a marked difference in our community. Their tireless personal and professional investment has been instrumental in providing high-quality care and establishing UMMS as a national leader in health care delivery.

– John Ashworth, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, University of Maryland Medical System