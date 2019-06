Hadi Kharrazi, MD, Assistant Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Population Health Information Technology is a guest editor for eGEMS, AcademyHealth's special issue that highlights lessons learned from eight Beacon Communities.

Jonathan Weiner, DrPH, Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Population Health Information Technology is a guest editor for eGEMS, AcademyHealth's special issue that highlights lessons learned from eight Beacon Communities.

