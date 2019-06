A Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Maxine Stitzer-Hodge will perform the Lindy Hop/Jitterbug/Swing to "Bandstand Boogie" by Barry Manilow. Vote for Maxine, at http://act.alz.org/goto/MaxineStitzerHodge

Cynthia Munro, neuropsychologist at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, will take the stage and perform a Swing/Latin number to "Cecelia" by Simon & Garfunkel. To vote for Dr. Munro, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/CynthiaMunro

