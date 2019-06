Izzy Patoka joins LifeBridge Health in the newly created position of director of Community Development. Experienced in policymaking, Patoka will strategize to improve the quality of life in areas near Sinai and Northwest hospitals.

Westcoat was chosen to participate in Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a stronger Maryland by educating, cultivating, and connecting a diverse group of the state's most accomplished leaders.

