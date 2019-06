In the newly created position of Chief Medical Information Officer, Jonathan Ringo, M.D., will lead LifeBridge Health in adapting clinical information systems to better serve patients and staff.

Morganti oversees a department made up of of board-certified clinicians who deliver inclusive, compassionate care using state-of-the art technology and treatments. Northwest Hospital is part of LifeBridge Health.

Readers submit photos and information on medical professionals who have recently been promoted, hired or honored. Select photos will be published in the Health and Medicine section of Sunday's edition of The Baltimore Sun. (Caption size is limited.)