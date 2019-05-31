Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Health

2016 Susan G. Komen Race photos

About 10,000 participants and spectators attended the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen Maryland Race for the Cure. The 5k run/walk has been held in Hunt Valley for the last 10 years to celebrate those who have survived or living with breast cancer and honor those who have passed away.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
68°