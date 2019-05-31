2016 Susan G. Komen Race photos

Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Mei Chen, right, an eight years breast cancer survivor, poses at the pink balloons ribbon for her husband Vou Yuan after running the 5K event. About 10,000 participants and spectators attended the 24th Annual Susan G. Komen Maryland Race for the Cure. The 5k run/walk has been held in Hunt Valley for the last 10 years to celebrate those who have survived or are living with breast cancer and honor those who have passed away.