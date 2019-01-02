4 low-cost ways to keep your 2019 New Year's resolutions

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to get healthier, learn more or do more, it’s possible to make a change without breaking the bank. You don’t need a pricey gym membership to get fit, nor do you need to shop at an expensive health food store to fill your fridge with nutritious snacks. Here are four ways to stick to your goals on a budget:

(You can also give up after a few weeks and break out the ice cream and TV marathon, we won’t judge.)

Eat better

Getting in shape is a popular New Year's resolution, with a 2015 Nielsen poll showing that year more than a third of Americans pledged to stay healthy, and nearly a third pledged to lose weight.

Anne Arundel Medical Center nutritionist Maureen Shackelford said there aren’t too many free food sources, but you can make your own healthy food in the form of a garden this new year.

Get your kids involved, plant some vegetables when the new year warms up and this summer enjoy fresh produce. Kids will be more likely to give the green stuff a try if they had a hand in growing it, Shackelford said.

To take your grocery shopping game to new levels, stick to the perimeter of the store, she said.

“It hits all five food groups in the whole form,” Shackelford said.

Stuff gets pricier in the aisles, she said, and staying on the edges avoids frozen and canned foods. She also suggested shopping by unit price, sticking to your grocery list and never shopping while hungry. By keeping an inventory of your refrigerator and pantry, you can also shop based on what’s on sale, further saving money.

Run with friends

Don’t have the funds for a gym membership? Hitting the pavement is free.

And socializing is the key to sticking with a running regimen, Annapolis Striders President Tom DeKornfeld said.

“If it was just you, you might bag it,” he said. “If you’re gonna meet somebody else, then you’ll make the effort and actually show up.”

Plan to run with a friend, a neighbor or a co-worker.

Annapolis Striders also offers membership for $25 a year, and you can attend a social for free to meet people first, he said. If you do, you might discover that there’s no set definition of who a runner is, he said.

“The only thing that makes you a runner is the fact that you went out and did some running,” he said.

DeKornfeld said despite having different ages, education, jobs or families, runners form a bond through running — one that serves as a motivator to bring people back.

The club has a few training programs listed online for runners to ramp up to various event distances, including a 5K, 10K, 1-mile, half-marathon and marathon training. DeKornfeld said the program for the 5K, which is aimed for runners preparing for a Valentine’s Day race, is still open.

Read and learn more

Maybe this is the year you finally learn how to sail. Or maybe entomology is your passion, and this is the year you finally learn about the invasive spotted lanternfly.

The public library has sources for you — free sources. There are 16 branches in the county.

The library even has some titles that can help you start off 2019 right. Anne Arundel County Public Library spokeswoman Christine Feldmann suggested picking up a copy of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” by Marie Kondo.

“This book not only gives you tips on how to declutter, it gets to the heart of why we let our homes get out of control,” Feldmann said.

She also has her eye on “The Healing Self: A Revolutionary New Plan to Supercharge Your Immunity and Stay Well for Life” by Deepak Chopra and Rudolph Tanzi.

“We all need help with stress reduction and staying healthy. Dr. Chopra has a unique way of connecting all the dots to help readers understand the bigger picture,” Feldmann said.

The library also offers a number of educational programs, including an upcoming “lunch and learn” at the Mountain Road branch called “Financial Boot Camp for New Parents.”

For Marylanders ages 60 and older, credit courses and noncredit courses at Anne Arundel Community College (or any other community college) are tuition-free, though you’ll still need to pay some fees.

Live more artfully

What better time than the new year to take a fresh look at the beauty of Annapolis — and learn how to capture it.

Alison Harbaugh of ArtFarm said a good starting place is finding a sketchbook and some simple supplies that speak to you.

“Go to Art Things in West Annapolis and pick out a few fun pens, markers or pencils, a nice sketchbook and keep it with you wherever you go,” she said. “Instead of pulling out your phone when you are waiting somewhere or need a break from your work, grab the sketchbook and give yourself a moment to just let go and create.”

When you’re ready, look online for sketchbook challenges, where you’ll be tasked with drawing something a little different each day. Or just experiment, Harbaugh said.

“Treating it as just an exercise to get your brain thinking different for a moment and not (worrying) about the outcome can be a fresh way to beat stress, discover a new hobby or just take a break from the world,” she said.

Though it requires opening your wallet, taking a class can also be a good way to meet friends and discover a new hobby, Harbaugh said.

ArtFarm offers evening make-tt workshops for adults that cost $45 plus materials. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Anne Arundel Community College both offer a range of longer courses in subjects like ceramics or drawing. Prices for those classes vary widely.

