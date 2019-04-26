Md. attorney general: Annapolis surrogacy company leaves aspiring parents childless, financially strapped

What started out as hope to expand a family quickly turned into a nightmare.

Robyn Sandberg, from Brooklyn, New York, said she had planned to use a surrogate mother to carry a baby for her through the help of an Annapolis-based service called The Surrogacy Group LLC.

But instead of receiving all the services she paid $22,000 for, Sandberg says she lost the additional $28,000 she put in an escrow account through the company. She then worked directly with a surrogate on her own since they weren’t able to access the money in the account.

“This has drained me of everything,” Sandberg said. “This has been the worst experience of my life.”

The Maryland Attorney General announced Tuesday it filed two civil charges against the Annapolis company, claiming it charged aspiring parents large amounts of money to connect with pregnancy surrogates, handle evaluations and paperwork and provide guidance but failed to follow through on services.

Owner Greg Blosser, and his company, have been charged with violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act for unfair or deceptive trade practices. He allegedly collected fees as high as $100,000 without providing the surrogacy services it promised.

A hearing is scheduled Monday before an administrative hearing office. Officials in Florida are also investigating the company, and at least two women who worked with it say they’ve spoken with the FBI.

Blosser could not be reached for comment, and no attorney is identified as representing him in court records.

In a surrogacy agreement, a woman becomes pregnant and agrees to carry the baby of someone else to term for a fee or other arrangement. After birth, the surrogate parent turns the baby over to the parent or parents who she has worked with.

People often use the surrogacy process when the risk of pregnancy is too high or medically impossible. Sometimes there are financial agreements.

Some of the Surrogacy Group’s customers were not able to adopt or find another surrogate after losing their money to the Annapolis company, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said.

“Many of the victims were left so financially strapped they couldn’t afford to go ahead and have a child in some other manner,” he said. “It was doubly devastating.”

The surrogacy journey

Sandberg said she decided to adopt an embryo and pay a surrogate in May 2018. After the death of her two brothers and mother, she and her 17-year-old adopted daughter wanted a new addition to the family.

“We were both crying because we lost everybody,” Sandberg said. “(My daughter) looked at me and said we lost everything but why don’t we create a new family?”

Sandberg paid for a $22,000 package deal with Surrogacy Group that included a surrogate, attorneys for both her and the surrogate as well as psychological evaluations.

She paid the fees upfront, she said. She said she also put $28,000 into an escrow account through the company.

A fertility clinic contacted her to start the embryo process and said she needed to have both attorneys present before medication could be given to the surrogate. Sandberg and her surrogate tried to contact Blosser to get an update on the attorneys.

“We left him so many emails and so many texts — in each text we had urgent but he was nowhere to be found,” Sandberg said.

And after the surrogate did not receive the funds that Sandberg put in the account, Sandberg instead had to spend money out of pocket.

“I had a choice: Hire my own attorney or miss this cycle,” she went on to say.

Sandberg claims the company never followed through on the package deal, and she was never refunded her money. She said she is working with the Maryland Attorney General’s Office and has taken her complaint to federal law enforcement officials.

According to the administrate charges filed April 12, Blosser used consumer payments toward surrogate services for personal benefits after collecting initial fees that generally ranged between $12,000 to $22,000.

“I think when you look at the statement of charges, it is very clear that this was an operation that took advantage of vulnerable people — people who wanted children,” said Attorney General Brian Frosh.

No criminal charges have been filed.

On The Surrogacy Group website, the main page states: “We are dedicated to providing great care and attention to matching you with a surrogate mother and creating a joyful and easy surrogacy journey.”

As part of the “journey,” customers can start an escrow account with Blosser that would allow surrogates and hopeful parents to transfer money for various costs throughout the process.

According to the charging documents, some customers would pay more than $50,000 to help with medical and other costs during the process.

“They made false promises. People invested tens of thousands of dollars in their services and got nothing — no surrogate and no contact in some cases,” Frosh said.

Customers were also told that Blosser and his staff would be available for consultation throughout the surrogacy service, according to the charging documents.

Blosser promised customers a “coordinator” could be accessible via cell phone in the evenings and weekends.

But according to the state charges, voicemails, emails and text messages went unanswered.

In one instance, a surrogate for the company said she almost died while giving birth to twins in January 2018.

Jessica Garay, a 30-year-old from Florida, said she signed up to be a surrogate in 2011 with The Surrogacy Group and had no problems with the company.

But now, Garay says she is still owed over $15,000, she said.

In May 2017, Garay traveled to Maryland and became a surrogate of twins.

“Shortly after that is when everything started, where there were excuses of why I was paid late or why the amount wasn’t what it should’ve been,” Garay said.

When the intended mother, from India, tried to move money designated for her medical expenses through the company, she couldn’t, Garay said. By December 2018, Garay had numerous health challenges and still could not get a hold of Blosser, she said.

“It was a nightmare,” Garay said. “The doctor told me she wanted to deliver me the next day because my health was declining.”

Garay along with having low iron in her blood also had complications during her pregnancy. The placenta grew too far into to her uterine wall, a potentially dangerous condition. The doctors told her she would have a 50/50 chance of living if she were to go into labor at home, she said.

“They went ahead and gave me blood transfusions because they were afraid I would go into labor and would bleed to death,” Garay said.

Blosser was supposed to be at the birth but after the delivery via a c-section, Garay said he told her he had the flu.