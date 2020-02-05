Zosima Solano, 82, of Avon, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. She was born in Mexico, a daughter of Luis and Adelina (Montero) Banos and came to the United States in 1968. She was the Office Manager for her late husband Dr. Humberto Solano's medical office. She is survived by her son Joseph Solano of Capistrano, CA, her daughter Dr. Elizabeth Solano of Avon, her treasured grandchildren Alex, Benjamin, William and Charles Paradise, her sister Maria-Elena Banos and her brother Antenogenes both of Mexico and several nieces and nephews among them a special nephew, Pedro Pena. Visiting hours at the New Britain Memorial Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, will be Saturday February 8th from 10-11:30AM, immediately followed by a service in her memory at 11:30AM. For more information, to view her Everlasting Memorial Tribute or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave New Britain 06053 8602290444 Website