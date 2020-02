William M. Starinovich, 54, of Bristol, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Remembrance of his Life, at 12 noon, officiated by his uncle, Pastor Philip Vasseur. To read Bill's complete life story, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Burritt Hill Funeral Home 332 Burritt Street New Britain 06053 860-229-9021 Website