William John Sharp, 74, died on Nov. 13, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. Bill was born on Oct. 25, 1945 to Walter John and Helen Sharp in Hartford. He attended Glastonbury High School, worked for Connecticut General, Aflac and was president of Sharp Concepts, LLC. Bill is survived by his brother Ken; children Jennifer, Heather and William; sons-in-law Michael and Brian; grandchildren Ethan, Jacob, Ava, Bergen and Nathan. Best Funeral Services, Inc. 9380 West Peoria Avenue Peoria 85345 (623) 486-1955 Website