William J. Kelly born 8/15/1933 died on 3/8/2020. He is survived by his wife Lorice O'Keefe Kelly. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to read entire obituary celebrating his life. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor 06095 860-688-2200 Website